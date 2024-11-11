Noise complaints spike during Electric Daisy Carnival in Orlando

The Electric Daisy Carnival, one of Central Florida’s largest annual events, drew hundreds of thousands of fans to Orlando this weekend.

However, not everyone was feeling the love, as dozens of residents lodged complaints about the noise from the three-day music festival.

"It felt like it was next door—just rattling the house," said Dan Gerola, a College Park resident. "The booming music was constant, and my kids were complaining."

College Park, about five miles from the festival grounds at Tinker Field, still felt the effects of the event. Residents reported that the bass and music were so intense it disrupted their sleep and daily routines. Some, like Gerola, are calling for changes, saying the noise was excessive and intrusive.

"You pay to live in a good area, and then you deal with this booming music like you’re right next to it, even though we’re miles away," Gerola said.

An Altamonte Springs resident shared a similar sentiment in an email to FOX 35 News, writing, "The Electric Daisy Festival at Tinker Field is pounding our windows. We’ve had to endure this loud, bass-thumping noise all weekend."

MORE STORIES:

Orlando city officials and police confirmed the festival ended with 37 noise complaints, with 24 of those reported on Sunday alone.

"It was just really disturbing and, honestly, unreasonable," Gerola added.

When asked about the noise levels permitted for the event, Orlando officials responded, saying the festival complied with the city’s noise ordinance, which requires events to end by midnight.

Since it first came to Orlando in 2011, EDC has attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors, generating millions of dollars for the city’s economy. However, some residents, like Gerola, believe a balance must be struck between economic benefits and the comfort of local communities.

"I understand the city needs to generate revenue, but they have to balance that with the needs of its citizens," he said.

According to Orlando’s noise code, sound levels should not exceed 75 to 80 decibels on weekends between 7 a.m. and 1:59 a.m. The city has yet to specify the decibel levels permitted for EDC this year.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: