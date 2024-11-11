Deltona neighbors believe someone is killing stray cats

Cats are showing up mutilated in a Deltona neighborhood.

People living there are convinced it was no animal that did it, and no accident either. They think there might be a person behind this.

The neighborhood has several stray cats, and several people who feed them. The cats were all found near the homes of the people who feed them most often. Now, they’re worried someone is trying to send a message.

Courtney Byrd says the neighborhood isn’t overrun with cats – the ones out roaming were trapped, neutered, and released back.

"I've been working with the county for quite some time with the TNR program."

Of the four cats killed, all had black fur. One was found on Halloween, slit open.

This past Saturday, another was found slit open and left in the street outside someone’s house; right down the road, two were found a few feet away from each other with blunt force trauma to their heads.

There was no blood around the cats, so neighbors think they were killed elsewhere and then left outside the homes of people who typically feed them.

"You hear these horrific stories. But to now know that I'm living in an area where someone could do this - I have lost sleep the last two days. I had an anxiety attack," Byrd said. "We're all sick over it"

Jennifer McKane’s son was the first to stop them, around 9:40 a.m. Saturday. He warned his mom not to go outside.

"I was hysterical," she told FOX 35.

She says she used to be one of the people who’d feed the cats – but not after this.

"I stop feeding, and she's feeding only because her area is more protected. But yes, it does. I mean, that's kind of a little worried for your safety."

Deltona Animal Control is investigating, and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is aiding that investigation. However, people living around the neighborhood are worried that cats are just the first step.

"If you can hurt an innocent creature that is not doing anything to anyone, what could you do to a human being?" said Michelle Campos, who has fed the cats for some time now.

There are several people living in the area who have surveillance cameras, but they told FOX 35 they were off or not working at the time the cats’ bodies showed up in the road.

The neighbors are still hoping someone will find video that helps crack the case.

