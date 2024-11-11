Brand-new Disney cruise ship rescues four people from sinking boat in Bermuda, Coast Guard says

A brand-new Disney cruise ship rescued 4 people from a sinking boat over the weekend, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

On Sunday, November 10, the U.S. Coast Guard received a call that a 50-foot catamaran was sinking.

The boat, called the Serenity, was about 230 miles off the coast of Bermuda when its escape hatch blew, leading to it taking on water.

The Coast Guard issued a broadcast and the Disney Treasure cruise ship responded by sending one of their small boats to rescue the four passengers, according to officials.

The Disney Treasure ship was making its transatlantic journey from the Netherlands to its new home in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The ship has not yet had passengers and is set to welcome its first guests on December 21, 2024.

