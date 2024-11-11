OSHA investigating worker's death at Camping World Stadium

The video above is from previous coverage.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has opened an investigation after a worker died in an accident at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Few details have been released about the circumstances of the person's death, how it happened, what project the person was working on, nor the person's identity.

Orlando police told FOX 35 that on Oct. 30 it was made aware of an "accident" that had happened at Camping World Stadium, and that the person involved later died at the hospital.

"The Orlando Police Department was made aware of an accident that took place yesterday afternoon [Oct. 30] at Camping World Stadium. We were also made aware that an individual died, due to that accident, at the hospital. Our officers are currently conducting a death investigation. We do not have any additional information to provide at this time," police said in a statement.

In a follow-up email to FOX 35 on Monday, Orlando police said its investigation remained active and that it was unable to share any additional details.

"OSHA has initiated an investigation into this incident," a spokesperson confirmed to FOX 35.

The agency also confirmed that the person involved worked for James Thomas Productions Inc., an entertainment company that helps staff and handle production for major festivals and events, according to its website.

At the time, scaffolding and stages were being built on the stadium grounds ahead of Electric Daisy Carnival 2024. It has not been confirmed that the person's death was in connection to the festival.

"Our thoughts continue to be with the family during this difficult time. However, this matter is an active investigation, and we are unable to comment further at this time," a spokesperson for James Thomas Productions Inc. said in a statement to FOX 35.

A spokesperson for the City of Orlando, which owns Camping World Stadium, deferred all questions to the Orlando Police Department.

