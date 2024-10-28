No arrests in deadly Palm Bay shooting involving children

A deadly shooting over the weekend left one child dead and another injured in Palm Bay, according to police.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of a tire shop on Malabar Road near the intersection of Holiday Park Boulevard early Sunday morning. Police have not yet confirmed the ages of the victims but said they plan to hold a press conference to provide more details about the case.

MORE STORIES:

The Brevard Indian River Lagoon coalition says 30 new boats came ashore on the Space Coast during Hurr

Neighbors reported seeing a heavy police presence, with officers remaining on the scene throughout the day on Sunday. New video from the scene shows eight patrol vehicles responding to the area as authorities collected evidence.

Residents describe the area as typically quiet and are expressing concern about safety, particularly due to what they say is insufficient street lighting.

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting. It remains unclear whether the victims were students, as officials have yet to confirm any information from Brevard Public Schools.

The investigation is ongoing.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: