Nicole Baldwin missing: Search underway in Mount Dora for missing Florida mom

Crews with the Lake County Sheriff's Office and the Mount Dora Police Department are searching local lakes and ponds for a missing woman.

Nicole Baldwin, a mother of three, was last seen Nov. 2, 2023, at her home off Strathmore Circle, in the Lancaster subdivision of Mount Dora.

On Friday, officials said they have search efforts in bodies of water located in the Lock Leven subdivision. Dive teams from multiple local agencies are assisting.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Story continues below:

Nicole Baldwin (Photo via Mount Dora Police Department)

Baldwin is described as a white female who is 5'5 and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown and (dyed) blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing the same nightgown pictured above (just in the color pink) with no shoes.

Police said she has a single rose tattoo on her right hand and a tattoo of flowers on her left shoulder going down her elbow.

FOX 35 News previously spoke with Baldwin's daughter, 20-year-old Alisha Baldwin, who said her mother was on medication for anxiety and depression.

Timeline: Search for missing Florida mom, Nicole Baldwin

Nov. 2, 2023: This is reportedly the last time Florida mom, Nicole Baldwin, was seen alive by her daughter. The two had celebrated her daughter's birthday the day before.

Nov. 5, 2023: Nicole Baldwin is reported missing to Mount Dora Police Department.

Nov. 28, 2023: Law enforcement searches Nicole Baldwin's home for clues as to her whereabouts. Her daughter said all of her mom's belongings were left at the house.

Dec. 5, 2023: Law enforcement returned to Nicole Baldwin's home

Dec. 14, 2023: Brett Balwin, Nicole Baldwin's husband, was arrested on a charge of obscene material. He has not been named a suspect, arrested, or charged with any connection to his wife's disappearance.

April 12, 2024: Lake County Sheriff's Office and Mount Dora Police conducted searches in ponds and lakes within the Loch Leven subdivision. Dive teams from several other agencies also assisted.

If you see Baldwin or have any information, you're asked to contact police at 352-735-7130 or via email at policedeptcidemail@cityofmountdora.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.