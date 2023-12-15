Husband of missing Mount Dora woman, Nicole Baldwin, arrested for obscene material, records show

The husband of missing Mount Dora woman Nicole Baldwin was arrested Thursday for obscene material, jail records show.

Bret Baldwin is currently being held for the U.S. Marshals in the Marion County Jail.

His wife, Nicole Baldwin, went missing on November 2 after she was last seen at her home off Strathmore Circle, in the Lancaster subdivision of Mount Dora.

The mother of three had recently just celebrated her 20-year-old daughter, Alisha Baldwin's birthday the day before she disappeared.

"It almost feels surreal right now. I never would have thought, you know, watching all these crime shows, until it happens to you, it's just a crazy feeling," Alisha told FOX 35 in an interview.

Baldwin's personal belongings were left at the home including her Apple watch, purse, cards and car. Alisha told FOX 35 that this is unusual behavior for her mom.

Alisha said her mom was on medication for anxiety and depression, but her being gone this long doesn't sit well with her.

Detectives have not publicly named a suspect or a person of interest.



