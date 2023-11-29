'It almost feels surreal': Florida daughter begs for answers after her mom vanishes in Mount Dora

A missing Mount Dora's daughter is searching for answers after her mother, Nicole Baldwin, seemingly disappeared nearly a month ago.

Baldwin, a mother of three was last seen Nov. 2 at her home off County Road 44 in Mount Dora after celebrating her 20-year-old daughter, Alisha Baldwin's birthday just the day before.

On Tuesday, law enforcement searched her home for hours as part of their investigation, even towing away a car.

"It almost feels surreal right now. I never would have thought, you know, watching all these crime shows, until it happens to you, it's just a crazy feeling," Alisha said.

Baldwin's personal belongings were left at the home including her Apple watch, purse, cards and car. Alisha told FOX 35 this is unusual behavior for her mom.

Alisha said her mom was on medication for anxiety and depression, but her being gone this long doesn't sit well with her.

"My mom is not a very active person, she's not one to do any of those things, run or bike ride," she said.

Detectives have not publicly named a suspect or a person of interest.

Baldwin is described as a white female who is 5'5 and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown and (dyed) blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing the same night-gown pictured in the Mount Dora Police Department's crime bulletin below (just in the color pink) with no shoes.

Police said she has a single rose tattoo on her right hand and a tattoo of flowers on her left shoulder going down her elbow.

If you see Baldwin or have any information, you're asked to contact police at 352-735-7130 or via email at policedeptcidemail@cityofmountdora.com.