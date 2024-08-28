NHC watching 2 tropical disturbances in Atlantic for potential development

The National Hurricane Center is watching two tropical disturbances for potential development in the Atlantic.

Forecasters said an area of low pressure could develop in the central tropical Atlantic in a few days.

As of Wednesday, "environmental conditions appear generally favorable for some slow development of this system this weekend into early next week as it moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph," the NHC said in its Tropical Weather Outlook.

The tropical wave has a low (20%) chance of formation over the next seven days. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said the system is one to watch, but the computer models are less than confident that it will do anything.

Meanwhile, in the western Atlantic, a small cluster of thunderstorms a few hundred miles southeast of Bermuda could develop, but the possibility remains low – 10% chance over the next seven days. Garner said if this system did develop, it would curve away.