NHC monitoring new tropical disturbance in Gulf of Mexico for development

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring a potential tropical disturbance in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that could form over the weekend.

"Environmental conditions appear conducive for some slow development early next week while the system moves slowly westward or west-northwestward," the NHC said in an update Wednesday.

Forecasters said the disturbance has a 20% chance of formation over the next seven days.

Tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico (June 12, 8 a.m. update)

Although there remains uncertainty, there is a better signal for perhaps a tropical depression or weak tropical storm sometime early next week, FOX Weather reported.

Meanwhile, the NHC is also keeping a close eye on Invest 90L, a tropical disturbance over the Florida peninsula, which is producing extensive, disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The NHC said there is a potential for slow development once the system moves northeastward offshore of the U.S. Southeast coast tonight through late week.

Invest 90L (June 12, 8 a.m. update)

If a disturbance were to form into a storm, the first name of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season would be called Alberto.

Regardless of development, Florida residents can expect heavy rainfall to persist across the peninsula over the next few days.