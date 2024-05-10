Newly-elected Winter Park commissioner's former campaign treasurer facing criminal charges

A newly-elected Winter Park city commissioner's former campaign treasurer is facing criminal charges after he was accused of bribing teenagers to steal an opponent's campaign signs, according to police.

The alleged incident happened on March 21, just a few days after a runoff election between then-candidate Craig Russell and his opponent Jason Johnson was announced.

"I've known the charges were coming. I've known about the alleged incident for a while, pretty much since the day it happened," Johnson said.

According to Winter Park police, 33-year-old Christopher Hoats, who has been charged but not arrested, approached a group of teens outside a barbershop near North Orlando Avenue.

One of the teens told police Hoats "told them he was looking for some people to take Jason Johnson signs for him for money," offering them "one dollar for each sign," according to the capias request.

"That is disconcerting. It raises lots of questions for me, and I think probably for other members of the public," Johnson said.

Investigators say at least two of the teens stole some signs near Brock Street before they were caught. The weeks-long investigation, the teens' individual statements, and other evidence were enough for detectives to establish probable cause against Hoats.

"What was surprising to me and, frankly, shocking about this was the allegation that the teens were offered money to do this," Johnson said.

Johnson, who lost to Russell in the runoff election by only 34 votes, questions whether Russell was involved in Hoats' alleged actions.

MORE HEADLINES:

"I have no idea whether my opponent was involved in the alleged incident. I have no idea what knowledge he may have had about it," he said.

Russell, who was sworn into office on April 24, sent FOX 35 the following statement:

"We’re deeply concerned by the recent allegations against a good friend and fellow educator, who served for a period of time as our campaign treasurer. While we know very little of the actual facts surrounding these allegations, we would ask the same of you that we would for anyone who has been accused — be patient and wait for all the facts before rendering judgement.

"We do want to make it very clear that we have always been committed to upholding ethical and legal obligations in all our actions. Neither we nor the campaign have been accused of any contrary conduct, nor are we aware of any such conduct.

"We know little of the matter except for the same things you have probably read and heard and therefore will not be making any comment on the matter to allow the process to play out properly. We remain steadfast in our commitment to integrity, transparency and service to the community."

Hoats has been charged with one count of petit theft and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. FOX 35 contacted Hoats for comment regarding the charges against him but has not received a response. He's due in court next month.

"I don't know if we'll get the answers that I'm looking for or anybody else is looking for, but I certainly believe in the rule of law," Johnson said. "The defendant has rights, and he'll get his day in court and get his due process."