New video shows moments after Titusville police car crashes into home

FOX 35 News has obtained video showing the moments after a Titusville police car crashed into a home's garage through a public records request.

The video is from responding officers' body-worn and dash cameras. FOX 35 asked for video from the officer that crashed, but we were told "that there is no dash camera from the involved officer's vehicle." We were also told his body camera video didn't exist.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Sept. 29 along Country Club Drive.

The police car was wedged into the corner of the garage. Video shows the airbags deployed in the crash that damaged the garage, two cars inside, and some appliances.

The officer crawled out of the car and onto the street. One of the officers is heard on video saying he almost hit the crawling cop.

The initial, and so far only, release about the crash from Titusville police came hours later. It said the officer was on his way to an active domestic violence call when he "subsequently crashed into the garage."

The officer who crashed was bloody and on the ground when a firefighter asked him how fast he was going. Another officer answered saying "he was going 10-18 to a domestic, so he was probably moving."

We spoke with Orlando Rolon, a retired Orlando police chief, for police insight.

He said officers have to weigh a constant stream of information while responding to emergency calls.

"They’re having to monitor a computer screen, they’re having to monitor their radio, they’re having to monitor whether the road conditions are ok for the speeds that they’re driving," Rolon said. "They want to get there fast, but ultimately they’re responsible for their driving actions."

The speed limit on that stretch of Country Club Drive is 25 mph, and it bends before a hill. The damaged garage is a straight line from the curve.

The two people inside the home that morning were not hurt.

The homeowner declined an interview with FOX 35 "at this time," but said it’s the third time a car’s crashed into the house.

FOX 35 asked the Titusville Police Department for an update on the investigation and asked for the officer's current status with the department. We have not yet gotten a response.

FOX 35 was also denied a copy of the incident report when a crew requested it in person Friday. The records clerk cited "an open and active investigation."