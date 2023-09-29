Expand / Collapse search

Titusville police officer crashes into garage on the way to active scene, officials say

By Dani Medina
Published 
Titusville
FOX 35 Orlando

Stream FOX 35 News:

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A police officer crashed into the garage of a home while on the way to an active scene, according to the Titusville Police Department. 

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday. The officer was responding to an in-progress domestic violence call for service when he crashed into a garage in the 3000 block of Zaharias Place, police said. 

The officer is recovering at home with non-life-threatening injuries. There are no other injuries. 

MORE HEADLINES:

The crash remains under investigation. 

This is a developing story. 