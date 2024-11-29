New video, details emerge in Thanksgiving Day shooting standoff in Ormond-by-the-Sea

New details have emerged following a chaotic Thanksgiving Day standoff at the Kingston Shores Condominiums in Ormond-by-the-Sea, where more than 200 rounds were fired.

A picture released by authorities shows the extensive damage caused by gunfire, and new body camera footage reveals tense moments as negotiators attempted to persuade the suspect, Joseph Difusco, to surrender.

The SWAT team deployed an armored truck to ram into Difusco’s unit, where he had barricaded himself. Homes in the surrounding area were evacuated, and some residents were still unable to return to their apartments.

Negotiators can be heard on the video pleading with Difusco to stop shooting and come out peacefully.

"Joe, you gotta stop shooting, man. Alright?" one negotiator is heard saying through a loudspeaker. "It's Thanksgiving. Let's just be thankful when you come out here safe."

MORE STORIES:

Deputies responded to the Kingston Shores complex around 6 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, hearing gunfire as they arrived. The shots continued to erupt from Difusco’s unit.

"Is that a machine gun?" one deputy is heard asking another.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood later estimated that Difusco fired more than 200 rounds during the standoff. At one point, the SWAT team used an armored vehicle to breach his unit.

"How much ammo does this guy have?" a deputy questioned.

Just before noon, Difusco, a military veteran and convicted felon, was shot and killed by a sniper. Chitwood said Difusco was visiting from Connecticut and was found with at least three guns, which authorities believe were brought from out of state.

Court records from Connecticut show Difusco was arrested in 2017 for carrying a weapon without a permit.

The incident remains under investigation, and authorities are working to piece together the full circumstances surrounding the deadly standoff.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: