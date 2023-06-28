New tropical disturbance being watched in the Atlantic, National Hurricane Center says

article

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a new tropical disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean.

The system is located about 400 miles southeast of Bermuda. The NHC said upper-level winds are conducive for slow development of the system over the next few days as it moves northward at about 5 mph.

It has a low, 10%, formation chance over the next 48 hours and a 20% chance of development over the next seven days.

The disturbance poses no threat to Florida or land, FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said.

The remnants of Cindy remain about 400 miles south of Bermuda and is producing disorganized shower activity. The system is expected to drift toward the west over the next few days, the NHC said.

Forecasters do not expect it to redevelop because of strong upper-level winds.