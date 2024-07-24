Lightning strike sparks New Smyrna Beach wildfire near I-95, officials say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A lightning strike started a wildfire in New Smyrna Beach on Wednesday, Volusia County officials said.
Video from the New Smyrna Beach Fire Department shows flames shooting through the forest and smoke filling the air.
The fire happened near mile marker 248, between I-95 and State Road 44, just south of an Advent Health facility.
The fire is 100 percent contained and spread to 14.5 acres Wednesday night.