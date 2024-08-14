Florida man apologizes while snatching woman's purse at Port Orange CVS: 'I'm sorry'

Port Orange Police have booked Charles Nelson into the Volusia County Jail. They said he snatched the purses from two women in Port Orange, a 77-year-old, and 64-year-old Susan Pauly.

Pauly said Nelson jumped her in a CVS parking lot. "When I left the store, he was parked right here, he had backed in. I didn't notice him at the time. I went across to my car. As I was getting in my car he ran - he was huffing and puffing," she said.

Pauly said it happened around 9:30 in the morning, on Monday. She said she got a look at his face before he allegedly grabbed the purse from her shoulder. "He was trying to take my purse, and I was so shocked, I wasn't trying to give it to him. So he knocked me over and then I still had the purse, and then he pulled the purse really hard."

Pauly said she fell to the ground, and before he ran away, she says Nelson said something. "He actually said I'm sorry, ma'am."

Police said fortunately, Nelson didn't get far. They said they were able to catch him quickly and he confessed to both purse snatchings, along with another in South Daytona. "He threw my stuff behind a place called Pagano's restaurant. The officers went and got it. So I was able to get everything back," Pauly said.

Pauly said from now on, she'd also be carrying mace. She said she never thought something like this could happen to her. "I was born in Daytona and raised in Port Orange. I've never had this, before."