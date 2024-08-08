VIDEO: Florida robbery suspect jumps into river to evade arrest while police question him

A Florida man accused of robbery had to be detained in a river after he jumped in to evade arrest, body cam footage shows.

The video released by the Daytona Beach Police Department shows a deputy pulling up to a bridge over the Halifax River. The police officer gets out of the car and walks over to 32-year-old Richard Martinovics.

As officers greet Martinovics, he continues to walk with a plastic bag and cup in hand. He stops as deputies begin questioning him and is quickly asked to take a seat.

Shortly after taking a brief seat on the bridge rail, Martinovics turns around and plunges into the river. An officer can be heard saying, "He's in the water."

Richard Martinovics

A few moments later, Martinovics can be seen on body cam swimming up to a Daytona Beach police boat where officers helped him board the vessel.

Martinovics was escorted off the boat in a life vest and in handcuffs.