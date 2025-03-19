Orlando drop tower ride tech. alleges safety issues were ignored before Tyre Sampson's death: Lawsuit

A former maintenance technician claims to have raised several safety concerns about the Orlando Free Fall ride at ICON Park, weeks before 14-year-old Tyree Sampson fell from the ride and died in March 2022, according to a new lawsuit.

The lawsuit also alleges that after Sampson's death, the technician was asked by his supervisors to fill out backdated maintenance logs and to "sign off" on certain maintenance tasks previously completed. When he refused, he was placed on leave and ultimately fired, the lawsuit states.

State investigators determined that Sampson was likely too large to ride Orlando Free Fall and that his seat had been adjusted to accommodate his size. That, in turn, allowed him to slip beneath the seat as the ride dropped 400 feet at speeds upwards of 75 mph.

What does the lawsuit claim?

According to the lawsuit, which was filed by an Orlando-based law firm, Austin Campbell-Alexander, was hired as a maintenance technician and in charge of several rides and attractions, including the Orlando Free Fall. Around mid-January 2022, Campbell-Alexander claims that he noticed safety issues with the "seats and overall structural integrity" of Orlando Free Fall.

The lawsuit alleges that another employee would override safety sensors on seats used to accommodate larger riders. In March 2022, Campbell-Alexander and another employee allegedly noticed that a metal cylinder responsible for locking riders in their seats was "too hot," as well as cracks in the joints of the gondolas.

After Sampson's death, Campbell-Alexander said he was asked to "back-fill blank maintenance logs and sign off on certain maintenance tasks as having been performed by him and (a co-worker)." When he refused, he was then placed on paid leave, and eventually fired, the lawsuit claims.

To be clear, the lawsuit has been filed against Orlando Eagle Drop Slingshot, the owner and operator of the ride, and other affiliated companies. ICON Park is not listed as a defendant. ICON Park is an amusement park in Orlando that is home to several rides, attractions, and shows.

You can read the lawsuit below:

Who was Tyre Sampson? What happened to him on Orlando Free Fall?

On March 24, 2022, 14-year-old Tyre Sampson a stand-out football player from St. Louis, Missouri, was in Florida with friends for Spring Break. They went to ICON Park and Sampson was on the Orlando Free Fall ride, a 400-foot drop tower.

State investigators determined that Sampson was placed in a seat that had been "manually loosened, adjusted and tightened," allowing for a greater gap than normal between his harness and his seat. When the ride dropped towards the ground and began to slow, Sampson slipped through those restraints and fell 70 feet to the ground. He died at the hospital.

What was the Orlando Free Fall ride?

The Orlando Free Fall was a 430-foot drop tower ride, billed as the "tallest" drop tower in the world. The ride opened at ICON Park in December 2021 to much fanfare.

It was created by German-based ride maker, Funtime.

After Sampson's death, the ride was shut down and was then permanently closed. A year later, in March 2023, the ride was torn down.

'Tyre Sampson Act' passes through Florida senate

In May 2023, the Florida Legislature passed the Tyre Sampson Act.

The bill adds safety standards and measures for amusement rides, particularly new rides, in Florida:

Under the act, permanent amusement rides operated for the first time in Florida to have a specified date to have a ride commissioning and certification report on file with the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services within a specific timeframe.

It also requires additional testing and verifications, updates requirements for when ride operators have to report accidents or injuries, and sets training and retraining standards for employees.

It also allows the Department of Agriculture to shut down an amusement ride and take "appropriate administrative actions under certain circumstances."

The bill was one of the primary demands from Sampson's parents, Nekia Dodd and Yarnell Sampson, following their son's death.

Tyre Sampson’s family wins $310 million in lawsuit against ride manufacturer

In December 2024, a Florida jury awarded Tyre Sampson's parents a total of $310 million in damages in a civil wrongful death lawsuit following Sampson's death.

Funtime, the German-based ride manufacturer, did not attend the civil trial.

The lawsuit alleged that Funtime could have installed a $660 harness that might have saved Sampson’s life.