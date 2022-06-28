New Orange County Schools superintendent to be chosen Tuesday

article

On Tuesday, the Orange County School Board will select the district's new superintendent.

Right now, it's down to two finalists: Dr. Maria Vazquez and Dr. Peter Licata.

Dr. Vazquez is the OCPS deputy superintendent with more than 30 years of experience. Dr. Licata is the regional superintendent of the south region for Palm Beach County Public Schools.

Whichever candidate is chosen, they will be replacing Dr. Barbara Jenkins. who retires this December.