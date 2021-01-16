New Lake County Animal Shelter officially opens

article

If you've been looking to add a furry friend to your family, this could be the best weekend to do it.

"We're doing our free adoptions," said Whitney Boylston, Lake County Animal Services Director, "they include sterilizations, vaccines, de-worming, personalized ID tag, the microchip, and you get a lifetime of love."

This weekend is the official opening of Lake County's new animal shelter.

"I absolutely love it," said Cheyenne Hall, an animal care technician, "I think it's phenomenal for the animals, they seem to love it. It's happy, it's a great place for people to come and find a member for their family."

The new building has 165 kennels for dogs and can hold more than a hundred cats. They had a soft opening last month and since then the director says they've adopted out more than 200 dogs and cats.

"We're still moving in, you'll see boxes around, not everything's finished, but we are ready to serve the public," Boylston said.

It is a no-kill shelter, which means they have a commitment to adopting-out more than 90 percent of their puppies and kittens and other animals, and they never put one down because there's not enough space or the animal gets too old.

"We make a commitment to find a positive outcome for every possible animal, so there is no euthanasia for time, space, or arbitrary reasons. We reserve those decisions for animal welfare and public safety concerns," Boylston said.

Hall said they were ready to place these pets with their new, forever homes.

"It's really good to be able to get that and meet new people, meet the animals, and see that bond that they share. It's just great."

