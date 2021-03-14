New images of Universal's VelociCoaster show bridge that gets people up close to coaster

article

The VelociCoaster at Universal's Islands of Adventure is expected to open sometime this year, and new images show it's that much closer to opening.

Orlando Informer gave FOX 35 permission to share these photos. They show the coaster with a train on the track during testing. You can also see a newly reopened bridge that gets people pretty close to the tracks.

Photo courtesy: Orlando Informer (Twitter: @OrlandoInformer)

An official opening date for the VelociCoaster has not yet been announced.

