PHOTOS: Universal's Jurassic World VelociCoaster stunning 'light trail'

The countdown is on for Universal Orlando's Jurassic World VelociCoaster to open this summer.

Most of the released photos have shown what the ride will look like during the day, but now FOX 35 is getting a peek at how the ride will look when the sun goes down.

Universal has been testing the VelociCoaster at night with photos showing the stunning trail of blue lights on the path the ride vehicles travel.

Twitter user @bioreconstruct tweeted a photo of "a train of Jurassic World VelociCoaster passing through the high speed, high banked curves near Hogsmeade. Long exposure photo capturing front lighting, headrest lighting, and side lighting."

(Zack Umbarger)

Zack Umbarger shared photos with FOX 35 of the glowing neon blue lights that match the ones on the ride cars the newly revealed velociraptors that riders will meet during their encounter.

(Zack Umbarger)

(Zack Umbarger)

The rollercoaster, which will be located in the Jurassic Park area of Islands of Adventure, is said to feature more than 4,700 feet of track and reaches heights of up to 155 feet.

Universal Orlando Resort described the thrill ride as "a series of intense maneuvers that will send guests catapulting up to 70 mph and more than 150 feet in the air with the swiftest of prehistoric predators."

