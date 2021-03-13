New 'Giraffe Bar' to open at Busch Gardens this month

article

How does sipping a cold beer while watching beautiful giraffes sound? You'll be able to do just that at Busch Gardens Tampa this month.

The theme park is opening its Giraffe Bar which offers gorgeous indoor and outdoor views of the Serengeti plain.

Guests can check it out during the soft opening on March 19. The bar officially opens on March 26.

If you want to feed the giraffes, guests must book a separate tour.

The new Giraffe Bar will feature some yummy, chef-curated dishes including bourbon-glazed wings, brisket mac and cheese, and smoked brisket loaded French fries. You can also snack on fresh Bavarian soft pretzels and loaded hummus.

As far as drinks, wine, beer and specialty cocktails await you! Some of them include "The Hungry Tusker," "Masai Margarita," and the "Thorn and Berry."

For sports fans who don't want to miss a minute of the action while at the park, the bar will have multiple TVs for your enjoyment.