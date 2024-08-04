New disturbance brews in Atlantic as Florida braces for Tropical Storm Debby landfall

While all eyes are on Tropical Storm Debby as it tracks toward Florida, the National Hurricane Center is also monitoring a new disturbance that has emerged in the Atlantic.

Forecasters said the tropical wave, located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands, is expected to slowly develop over the next week as it moves quickly west.

It will cross the Windward Islands before moving into the central and western Caribbean by mid to late week. As of Sunday afternoon, the system has a low (20%) chance of formation over the next seven days.

As of right now, it's too early to tell if or when it may or may not impact Florida.

Meanwhile, Florida is on high alert as Debby moves across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on its path toward the state.

The storm is expected to rapidly intensify and become a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida on Monday morning, according to the latest NHC projections.

