1 dead, another hurt after shooting outside Orlando high school football game

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
ORLANDO, Fla. - One adult has died, and another is hurt after a shooting in the parking lot of Jones High School during a football game Saturday night, police say.

Both victims are adults and not students who attend the school.

Gunshots rang out during the game after a possible argument between two groups led to the shooting, police said.

The two people who were hit are believed to have attended the football game. 

One person has been arrested, but four other people have also been detained. 

Police said there are no threats to the public right now.