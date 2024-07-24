FDOT hosting train tours ahead of SunRail's DeLand Station opening

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is preparing for the DeLand SunRail Station opening with two train tour events to inform and engage residents about the rail system and the new stop.

The station, which also connects with Amtrak, is located near the intersection of Old New York Avenue and Grand Avenue South, roughly three miles west of DeLand’s historic downtown.

Residents from DeLand and nearby communities are invited to these free events. At these events, they can explore the nearly completed station and tour the parked SunRail trains. The events will answer questions and showcase how SunRail might improve daily commuting and travel.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for the DeLand area to tour the trains, get answers to their questions, and understand how SunRail can make their lives easier," said David Cooke, District Five Rail Administration Manager for FDOT.

Attendees can choose either event date and arrive anytime during the scheduled hours. SunRail staff will be present to assist and direct visitors. Both the events and parking are free.

Event Details:

Dates: Saturday, July 27, 2024, and Saturday, August 3, 2024

Time: 9 a.m. – Noon

Location: DeLand SunRail Station, 2491 Old New York Avenue, DeLand, FL 32720

When operational, the SunRail station will include a park-and-ride lot with a bus drop-off area.