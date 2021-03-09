New body camera video shows Johnny Damon arrest after DUI stop

The Windermere Police Department has released body camera video of the traffic stop and subsequent arrest of former All-Star baseball player Johnny Damon.

He was pulled over just after 1 a.m. on Feb. 19 for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to court and jail records.

Authorities said the 47-year-old Damon slurred his words, seemed unsteady on his feet, and had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the state’s legal limit for driving.

When asked how much he had had to drink, Damon said, "Just a little bit."

Damon’s wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, got out of the vehicle even though she had been instructed to stay inside while they all waited for another officer to show up, but she appears to ignore the officer’s orders. A second officer arrived and the couple was handcuffed and separated.

When asked to perform a sobriety test, Damon said he would because he is "a big boy." During the first test, which required him to follow a red LED light with his eyes without moving his head, Damon kept turning his head despite repeated instruction not to, the police report said.

During a walking test, Damon took three steps, stumbled, and apologized. He then held out his arms for balance and took an additional eight steps, the report said.

Damon agreed to take a breath test at a DUI testing center where his blood-alcohol level measured between .300 and .294, more than three times the state’s legal driving limit, according to the report.

Damon was booked into the Orange County Jail after the incident. Damon has pleaded not guilty to a DUI charge. Additionally, he is charged with resisting an officer without violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. Damon’s wife also was arrested and is facing charges of battery on an officer and resisting with violence.

Damon, who grew up in Orlando, was a two-time All-Star outfielder who played for seven Major League Baseball teams from 1995 to 2012. He was a key member of the 2004 World Series champion Boston Red Sox team that broke the franchise’s 86-year title drought. He later signed with Boston’s hated rivals, the New York Yankees, and helped the Yankees win the 2009 World Series.

