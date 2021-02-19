Former MLB player Johnny Damon arrested for DUI in Central Florida

article

Johnny Damon, the retired Major League Baseball player, has been arrested in Central Florida.

According to a report, Damon, 47, was arrested by Windermere police and booked into jail on Friday. Damon is facing two charges of driving under the influence and resisting an officer without violence.

MORE NEWS: Women, 34 and 44, dressed up as seniors to get COVID-19 vaccine, officials say

Damon played in the MLB from 1995 to 2012. During his career, he played for numerous teams including the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.