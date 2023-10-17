First look at proposed Downtown Orlando Sports and Entertainment District

article

Plans for a huge sports and entertainment district in downtown Orlando would include a hotel, meeting and conference rooms, apartments, shops, and a concert venue, according to concept renderings of the possible future project.

The development would be located at W. Church Street and S. Hughey Avenue, next to the Amway Center.

On Tuesday, officials announced that JMA Ventures and Machete Group had joined SED Development, LLC, and the Orlando Magic to spearhead the project.

JMA Ventures is a commercial real-estate and investment firm who also helped develop Downtown Commons, a mixed-use development next to the Golden 1 Center, home of the Sacramento Kings, in California. Machete Group develops and manages sports and entertainment venues, including Amway Center.

If approved and ultimately built, here is what the downtown Orlando sports and entertainment district is expected to include:

260-room hotel

16,000-square-feet of meeting and conference space

270 residential units

200,000-square-feet of Class A office space

125,000-square-feet of retail space

3,500-seat live event venue

Urban town square

More than 1,100 parking spaces

"Central Florida is a fantastic market for this type of mixed-use development, and this project will further energize downtown Orlando. We look forward to working with the Orlando community to bring the sports and entertainment district to life," said Todd Chapman, CEO of JMA Ventures, in a prepared statement.

It was not immediately clear when construction could begin or when the development is expected to be completed. FOX 35 requested an interview with the developers, but a representative told us the developers were unavailable Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the City of Orlando told FOX 35 late Tuesday that no formal applications regarding the proposed development had yet to been filed with the city's planning and permitting departments.