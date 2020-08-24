Neighbors, colleagues remember James Wallen as 'teacher' and 'very good man'

A 42-year-old man is behind bars for violating federal probation while also facing pending first-degree murder charges in the death of a former Cocoa City Council member.

Investigators said Matthew Inklebarger broke into a home on Manor Court in the middle of the afternoon on Friday, killing 75-year-old James Wallen in the midst of a burglary.

Investigators are not releasing many details about what happened inside Wallen’s home or how he was killed, only that his wife called 911 requesting medical assistance after coming home to find her husband severely injured.

Wallen was a well respected and beloved man in the community and on Monday was remembered by those with whom he worked. Cocoa Police Detective Chris Hattaway told reporters that Wallen was a man who always wore a smile on his face. Hattaway's colleague, Sgt. Doug Levine, said Wallen was a teacher

“He was a teacher -- he and his wife, 30-plus years each. He’s basically a civil servant raising children. He taught Detective Hattaway,” said Sgt. Levine explained during a news conference.

Cocoa Police said Wallen also served on Cocoa’s City Council from 1979-1981 and again from 1983-1986. Neighbors called him the perfect guy to have next door and a good friend who sincerely cared about those around him.

“It’s a very sad situation and it happened to a very good man and a very good family,” a neighbor told FOX 35 News.

Investigators have been working this case around the clock. Sgt. Levine said they had their suspect in custody in just 24 hours. He also said they arrested Inklebarger’s girlfriend too, Cecilia Poteet.

“We picked her up for dealing in stolen property,” Sgt. Levine said.