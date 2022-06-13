Nearly 700 citations issued during 'unsanctioned' truck meet in Daytona Beach Shores

Authorities said nearly 700 citations were issued over the weekend after law enforcement warned visitors who were planning to hit Daytona Beach Shores for an "unsanctioned" truck meet, according to the department of public safety.

A total of 35 people were arrested, 46 trucks were towed -- and many noise violations were written between Friday and Sunday.

Much of the beachside transformed into a special event zone. The zone falls under a new law that allows police and deputies to enforce stricter penalties for bad behavior.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood warned visitors he was prepared to enact those penalties. "If you’re going to come here and follow the law, and you’re gonna enjoy our amenities, we want you here. But if you are going to come here and act a fool, we are pushing back. We are going to protect our community, we’re going to protect our businesses," he said.

The truck meet was actually moved to south Florida this year, but law enforcement was prepared in case a few stragglers didn't get the message.