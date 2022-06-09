Despite Truck Meet relocation, Volusia agencies prepare for pop-up events

Although Daytona’s former truck meet has now moved to South Florida, law enforcement agencies said they are still preparing.

"If you’re going to come here and follow the law, and you’re gonna enjoy our amenities, we want you here. But if you are going to come here and act a fool, we are pushing back. We are going to protect our community, we’re going to protect our businesses," said Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Sheriff Chitwood, along with other top county officials, held a press conference Thursday to announce a "Special Event Zone" from Daytona Beach south to Daytona Beach Shores. Under a new Florida law, people breaking the law can face stricter penalties.

"We can tow people, loud music ordinance would be enforced, and traffic fines would be doubled," he said.

Though nothing like before, Police say they are still seeing people promoting the event locally.

"It’s largely being promoted in South Florida, but you’re still gonna have some that are gonna want to show up here, and we’re ready to deal with whatever comes," said Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.

Promoters are also being targeted under the new law. It allows law enforcement agencies to charge promoters if extra law enforcement manpower is needed for events.

"That I will come after them civilly to recover the monies that we have to spend for this pop-up event," said Sheriff Chitwood.

Enforcement for the special event zone starts June 10 at 8 a.m.



