St. Pete mansion featured in 1980s film ‘Cocoon’ up for sale for $11.5 million

A mansion for sale in St. Petersburg was designed by the same architect who designed the Don Cesar Hotel, but that's not its only claim to fame.

It was the centerpiece of an iconic movie of the mid-1980s, "Cocoon."

The Casa de Muchas Flores is located at 1446 Park Street North. It has six bedrooms and seven full baths but is most famous for its pool.

In the movie, a group of seniors sneaks into the pool that aliens have turned into a kind of Fountain of Youth.

The cast included Don Ameche, Jessica Tandy, Hume Cronyn and Jack Gilford.

Interestingly, the pool house didn't exist when the movie was made. Filmmakers fabricated a temporary structure for the scenes.

Later, the homeowners built the pool house based on the one from the movie.

With nearly 10,000 square feet of living space, you could live like a movie star even if the pool doesn't do for you what it did for the characters in the film.

Just how much a famous movie adds to the value of a property is unclear, but with an asking price of $11.5 million, bragging rights are included. See the mansion's listing by clicking here.