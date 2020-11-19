NBA legend Magic Johnson provides Thanksgiving meals for Orlando families

An NBA legend had cars lined up for hours around Camping World Stadium Thursday afternoon.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson is an ambassador for Simply Healthcare. Together with Farm Share and 4 Roots, they handed out more than 4,000 turkeys and the fixings to go along with it in the drive-thru food giveaway.

“We want to bless some people in some tough times in this pandemic. People getting laid off work. We want to help them have a great Thanksgiving,” Magic Johnson said.

He and Simply Healthcare have been doing this for more than 10 years. Typically they do three to four big food giveaways a year around the holidays.

”I’ve been on earth 61 years. I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said, talking about the need for help so many people have this year.

Some recipients wrote signs saying “thank you” and "God Bless you." A few Magic Johnson fans dressed up in the LA Lakers colors, gold and purple, showing some love for the All-Star.

Johnson directed traffic, danced his way over to cars putting turkeys in trunks, and even paused for a few selfies with recipients, putting smiles on countless faces. It was clear to everyone there that the man considered one of the best point guards of all times was genuinely happy to be in Orlando helping people.

“God is good. He blessed me to be in this position. And if I can help in any kind of way I’m going to do it,” Magic Johnson said. “This is probably the best thing to happen to us this year, we could do this year. Touch somebody’s life."

