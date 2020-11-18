Walmart offers free Thanksgiving dinner to shoppers

article

Walmart has teamed up with several brands to offer a free Thanksgiving dinner to customers during the pandemic, which has hurt the finances of millions of Americans.

Ibotta, Campbell’s, Butterball, and Coca-Cola have all teamed up with the megastore to roll out the 100% cash-back offer, which is available at Walmart while supplies last.

The free Thanksgiving dinner provides a complete: Butterball Turkey Breast Roast; Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup; McCormick turkey gravy seasoning packet; Great Value stuffing mix; Great Value frozen green beans; Great Value cranberry sauce; Idahoan instant mashed potatoes; French’s crispy onions and a 2-liter Coke.

To take advantage of the free family-style meal, customers can shop for the items included in the line-up at Walmart or through Walmart.com. After purchasing the goods, customers will need to either download the Ibotta app or visit the Ibotta website and scan the Walmart receipt or link their Walmart Grocery accounts with Ibotta to earn the 100% cashback for the purchase.

As the holiday draws nearer, state organizations are attempting to help out struggling Americans.

In New York, the Food Bank for New York City handed out 500 turkeys, canned goods and produce to hundreds of families in the Harlem neighborhood Monday. The food bank has announced it has plans to give away 2,000 more turkeys over the next two weeks after teaming up with Stop & Shop supermarket chain.

Over the weekend, the North Texas Food Bank gave out 600,000 pounds of foods, which included 7,000 turkeys, to 25,000 people. Photos of the event showed thousands of cars in line.

