National Hurricane Center: Tropical Storm Lisa forms in the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Lisa formed in the central Caribbean Sea Monday morning, becoming the twelfth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm is expected to gradually strengthen over the next few days and could become a hurricane over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

According to the 11 a.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Lisa is located about 175 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica and is moving toward the west at near 14 mph.

"On the forecast track, the center will pass south of Jamaica today, south of the Cayman Islands tomorrow, and approach Central America on Wednesday," the NHC said.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will continue to monitor any potential developments in the tropics. Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.