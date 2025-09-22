National Hurricane Center: Hurricane Gabrielle rapidly intensifies into major hurricane

The Brief Hurricane Gabrielle has rapidly intensified into a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher). Meanwhile, a tropical wave in the Central Tropical Atlantic and a tropical wave located well to the east of the Lesser Antilles are being monitored for possible development. The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June through Nov. 30.



Hurricane Gabrielle is churning over the open waters of the Central Subtropical Atlantic, and forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) say the storm has rapidly intensified into a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher).

As Gabrielle blossoms, the NHC is also keeping its eyes on two other disturbances that are being monitored for potential tropical development.

Tracking Hurricane Gabrielle

What we know:

In its 9 a.m. update, the NHC said Gabrielle was about 195 miles southeast of Bermuda. The hurricane is currently moving north-northwest at 10 mph.

Gabrielle's sustained winds have increased to near 120 mph, making it a Category 3 hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure of Gabrielle is 957 mb.

What's next:

This general north-northwest motion is expected to continue Monday, followed by a faster northeastward or east-northeastward motion on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Gabrielle is expected to pass east of Bermuda on Monday night.

Gabrielle could intensify even more on Monday, though some weakening should begin by Wednesday.

Why you should care:

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. However, forecasters say interests in Bermuda should monitor the progress of Gabrielle.

While Gabrielle is not a direct threat to Florida or the United States, it is expected to bring hazardous surf and rip currents to Bermuda beaches, as well as along portions of North Carolina and the Eastern Coast.

The backstory:

Gabrielle strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday, becoming the second hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. On Monday morning, the hurricane rapidly strengthened from a Category 1 to a Category 3.

2 disturbances in the Atlantic

What we know:

The NHC is also tracking two other areas of concern for possible tropical development in the Atlantic.

System 1

A tropical wave in the Central Tropical Atlantic is producing limited showers and thunderstorms well to the west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Although dry air should prevent any significant development over the next day or two, environmental conditions should gradually become more favorable for development thereafter, and a tropical depression could form by the middle to latter part of this week while the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward across the Central Atlantic.

The system currently has a 20% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 70% chance of development over the next week.

System 2

Meanwhile, a tropical wave located well to the east of the Lesser Antilles is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for slow development over the next several days as the wave moves quickly westward to west-northwestward at 15–20 mph.

By the latter part of this week, the system is expected to slow down and turn more northwestward, to the north of Hispaniola.

Regardless of development, gusty winds and showers are expected for portions of the Leeward Islands late Monday night and Tuesday.

The system currently has a 10% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 40% chance of development over the next week.

2025 Atlantic hurricane season

Big picture view:

The peak of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season was on Sept. 10, but the most active months are typically August, September and October.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June through Nov. 30.

The next three names on the list are Humberto, Imelda and Jerry.