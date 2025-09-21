Hurricane Gabrielle forms in Atlantic; 2 disturbances tracked by National Hurricane Center

Gabrielle strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday, becoming the second hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. It comes as two other disturbances are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center for potential tropical development.

It comes after the "peak" of hurricane season, but during the most active months, which are typically August, September, and October. The Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1 - November 30. The next three names on the list are Humberto, Imelda, and Jerry.

Hurricane Gabrielle

Hurricane Gabrielle formed Sunday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said. In its 5 p.m. update, the NHC said Gabrielle was about 320 miles southeast of Bermuda.

It has sustained winds of 75 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane. It's currently moving north-northwest at 10 mph. Gabrielle is expected to rapidly intensify and could become a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) early this week, the NHC said.

While Gabrielle is not a direct threat to Florida or the United States, it is expected to bring hazardous surf and rip currents to Bermuda beaches, and along portions of North Carolina and the eastern coast.

"A turn more northward is forecast on Monday, followed by a somewhat faster northeastward or east-northeastward motion on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Gabrielle is expected to pass east of Bermuda on Monday evening," the NHC said.

Disturbance 1

A tropical wave in the Central Tropical Atlantic is producing limited showers and thunderstorms near the Cabo Verde Islands, the National Hurricane Center said.

It currently has a medium chance of development for the next seven days, the NHC said, adding that it could become a tropical depression later this week as it moves into more favorable environmental conditions.

Disturbance 2

A second tropical wave is more than 500 miles east of the Windward Islands in the tropical Atlantic. It's currently producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, the NHC said.

It has a low chance of development over the next 7 days (20%), the NHC said, noting that it is expected to slow down later this week as it moves more northwestward towards north of Hispaniola.

The NHC said that regardless of development, it is expected to bring gusty winds and showers to the Leeward Islands on Tuesday.