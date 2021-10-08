Nashville parents charged after car left running with baby inside is stolen

The parents of a one-year-old boy have been charged with child endangerment after leaving their child alone in an unlocked, running car in a supermarket parking lot on Wednesday, police said.

According to officials, surveillance video of the parents, know identified as Ruhumuriza Mukunzi, 29, and Nyirankumi Nyirankumi, 26, arrived at the grocery store at 6 p.m. and walked inside. Another woman walked up to the car at 6:19 p.m., saw that it was running, got inside and drove off.

The parents exited the grocery store nearly 40 minutes later.

When parents realized their baby was missing, they called police. An Amber Alert was pushed to cell phones in Middle Tennessee at approximately 11:30 p.m, asking the public to look out for the baby and the blue car he was last seen in.

Police were still looking for the suspect, as of Friday.

The suspect is identified as Brandi Rhodes, 33, in the theft of the Ford Focus and the kidnapping of the baby, who was found safe Thursday. Rhodes is wanted for questioning in this case and also has an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor assault charge.

Storyful contributed to this story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.