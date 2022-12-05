States: Mystery debris found on Florida beach could possible be an old shipwreck

We could soon learn what the mystery items found along a Florida beach are.

The Florida Department of State suggests it may be a possible shipwreck site and has called in archeologists to visit Daytona Beach Shores Tuesday afternoon to investigate the items.

The debris became exposed when sand washed away following Hurricane Nicole.

The state said when it learns about a site, crews do all they can to protect it because when artifacts are moved or the site is disrupted, the context is destroyed and cannot be recreated. According to Florida law, it is also a third-degree felony to remove artifacts from an archeological site without permission.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

During the site mapping, archeologists will "record aspects of a site during excavation, using field notes, maps, drawings and photographs to document the site's context," a spokesperson said in a statement.

Officials said where the artifacts are placed in relation to other artifacts and the environmental features of a site could provide clues to their function and method of manufacture or loss. With that information, archeologists will be able to learn more about past human behavior than the artifacts themselves.