Florida deputy shot, killed by roommate who is also an officer: Brevard County Sheriff

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office has released more details into the death of 23-year-old Deputy Austin Walsh who was accidentally shot and killed in an "off-duty incident."

The Sheriff's office said Deputy Walsh was shot and killed by his roommate, who is also a Brevard County deputy. The shooting happened in Palm Bay early Saturday when the Palm Bay Police Department received a 911 call from the off-duty deputy who reportedly fatally shot Walsh.

When officers arrived, they were met by Walsh's roommate who was reportedly "distraught." Officers said Walsh succumbed immediately to his injuries after being shot once.

According to Walsh's roommate, the two had taken a break from playing an online video game and were standing around talking. Walsh's roommate said he was holding a handgun which he believed he had unloaded.

The roommate told officers that at one point during the conversation, he jokingly pointed the gun in Walsh's direction and pulled the trigger, the sheriff's office said.

"Austin and Andrew were the best of friends and Andrew is completely devastated over what happened, said Sheriff Ivey. "Even with that, there's no excuse for this tragic, avoidable death."

Deputy Andrew was taken into custody for manslaughter and transported to the Brevard County Jail.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey called the incident a "reckless" accident