Murdered Orlando teen involved in human trafficking case was pregnant, deputies say

A 16-year-old Florida girl who was involved in a human trafficking case before being found dead outside an Orlando home last month was pregnant, according to deputies.

De’Shayla Sanaa Ferguson was found shot outside a home on Broken Pine Circle around 7 p.m. on Oct. 24. Authorities said the teen had been reported missing for over two months when she was found dead in a driveway.

The teen was 15 at the time when she was reported missing on Aug. 12 after walking out of a Florida Department of Children and Families office. She was scheduled to appear in court the next day.

She was supposed to be placed with a family before appearing in court the following day as part of a human trafficking investigation. She got into an argument with a staff member and walked out of the office.

Investigators do not have any suspect information at this time but said they are working diligently to bring Ferguson's killer and the killer of her unborn child to justice.