Official: Multiple injuries reported after person drives onto Daytona Beach

Multiple people have reportedly been injured at Daytona Beach after a motorist apparently drove through a toll booth and onto the beach, before crashing into the water, according to Volusia County Beach Patrol.

Spokesperson Tammy Malphurs told FOX 35 that the driver may have experienced a medical episode, though that is still under investigation. She said the driver was approaching the beach from International Speedway, struck a toll booth, and then drove onto the beach.

Multiple injuries have been reported, though the exact number of people injured and the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The incident happened around 5 p.m.

Video shared with FOX 35 News showed a crowd of people surrounding a vehicle that appeared to be on the beach and partly in the ocean.

This is a developing situation. FOX 35 has a crew headed to Daytona Beach to gather more information.