'Multiple' injured in Palm Bay machete attack; suspect remains at large

Police in Palm Bay are searching for a suspect in a machete attack that left at least two injured.

According to police, the incident happened around 9 p.m. at a known homeless camp located in a wooded area east of S. Babcock St.

Authorities said multiple people were attacked, but there were no fatalities.

The search for a suspect was underway on the ground and by air shortly before 11 p.m., with the assistance of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Palm Bay Police Department or call 911.

