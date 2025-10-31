Mount Dora water boil extended, road repairs continue after flash flood

The Brief Mount Dora residents can expect the water boil advisory to continue until Nov. 1. FDOT crews are working on Donnelly Street by removing debris and adding dirt. Downtown businesses are open amid the construction.



The precautionary water boil for Mount Dora residents remains in effect until Saturday, city officials said.

What we know:

The water boil remains, which was set to end Oct. 31, was extended until Nov. 1 for final testing to be completed, Mount Dora officials said. Residents are asked to boil water for at least one minute before using it for cooking, drinking or brushing teeth.

The backstory:

Following an Oct. 26 flash flood, Mount Dora residents are picking up the pieces as roads, infrastructure and storm water systems were destroyed.

The city had 14 to 19 inches of rain within a short period of time, in which Mount Dora, as well as Eustis in Lake County, residents suffered from vehicle damage, road closure and infrastructure impact.

Donnelly Street, which collapsed from a washout in a flash flood, is closed until further notice. The Florida Department of Transportation is working on repairs and removing debris. Fill dirt is scheduled to arrive this weekend, allowing repair work to move forward at an accelerated pace, the city said.

"That water came from everywhere and took out a road," Mount Dora Mayor James Homich said at an Oct. 27 press conference.

Street closures

Wolf Branch Road is closed between Britt Road and Division Street

FL-46 has one lane open westbound and eastbound

Donnelly Street is closed between Limit Avenue and Fiddler Drive

Open for business

During these closures, Mount Dora businesses are open.

Visitors can enjoy the city's shops, restaurants, parks, and the W.T. Bland Public Library. For Halloween weekend, the city offers downtown trick-or-treating, a Fire Department Open House, and the annual Plant & Garden Fair.