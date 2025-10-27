Mount Dora aims to restore infrastructure damaged in flash flood

The Brief Mount Dora residents are stunned by the destruction a flash flood caused in their neighborhood. Waterman Village and Donnelly Street were some areas significantly impacted.



Following an Oct. 26 flash flood, Mount Dora residents are picking up the pieces as roads, infrastructure and storm water systems were destroyed.

Now, Mount Dora will have to rebuild, but how long will that take? City officials couldn't say for sure.

How much rain?

What Happened:

The city had 14 to 19 inches of rain within a short period of time, Megan Milanese, Director of Lake County’s Emergency Management, said. This "significant" flash flooding – particularly in Mount Dora and Eustis – contributed to vehicle damage, road closure and infrastructure impact.

"That water came from everywhere and took out a road," Mount Dora Mayor James Homich said at an Oct. 27 press conference.

Waterman Village residents affected

Waterman Village – a lake-side retirement community – was one area that suffered significant damage from Sunday's storm. A washout occurred behind the homes, creating a ravine – mere feet away from the property.

A water breach in the area contributed to the destruction of Donnelly Street, which was six to eight inches underwater at one point. The drains on Donnelly Street – combined with the downtown area – got overwhelmed, Milanese said.

"All of the downtown Mount Dora businesses are being affected," Milanese said. "We are working with our business partners, and again state partners, to make sure that we are assisting those businesses to the best of our capabilities."

Signs at Waterman Village in Mount Dora say some apartments aren't safe to live in.

Waterman Village, with two 40-foot ravines, Mount Dora Mayor James Homich said, were destroyed. Close to 20 homes were evacuated.

"It looks like the Grand Canyon," Jamie Lenz, a Waterman Village resident, said. She was called in the middle of the night, and was told to evacuate her home, she said.

People were given a place to stay until they were taken to where they needed to go, Milanese said.

"We’re going to be able to repair what we can quickly, but obviously, behind me, this is not going to be open any time soon," Homich said.

A gaping hole in Donnelly Street

Donnelly Street was destroyed and will remain closed until further notice. Storm water systems were overwhelmed, Milanese said – causing road erosion and washouts.

Additionally, Wolf Branch, which was also damaged by Hurricane Milton, was damaged again. Milanese did not give a timeline for when repairs would be complete on Wolf Branch.

Waste water, reclaimed water and drinking water systems were all damaged, Milanese said. The county is working to make sure the water is safe again, she said.

Drinking water services were restored, but a water boil order remains in effect.

Reclaimed water remains limited, she said, but added that significant repair time is needed due to shortages and damaged systems. The county is working with municipal partners to address repairs.

"It will not be open for Christmas. I can almost guarantee that. … We’re looking at a year at least," Homich said.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Damage from flash flooding in Mount Dora, Florida, Oct. 27, 2025.