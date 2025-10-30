Mount Dora to residents, visitors: Downtown is 'open for business' despite road washout, flooding

The Brief Sunday’s storm flooded homes and tore apart streets in Lake County. The damage has had some unexpected impacts too: business owners in Mount Dora say they’re taking a hit because people think the city is shut down. Some businesses downtown say they’ve seen a 50% reduction in traffic compared to this time last year.



Mount Dora leaders declared a local state of emergency following last weekend's torrential rainfall, which caused flooding throughout the region and washed away from roads.

That declaration allows Mount Dora leaders to work with the Florida Department of Transportation to help clear Donnelly Street, which was heavily destroyed in the rains.

Officials and business owners want people to know: Mount Dora is open for business, citing other roads and streets to get to Mount Dora, despite Donnelly being damaged.

A 50% drop in business for downtown

Restaurants with empty tables, shops devoid of customers, streets with open parking spots - all of that is unusual to see on a nice day in Mount Dora.

Former Mount Dora Mayor Chrissy Stile owns a bookstore downtown.

"This time in a normal year, we are bustling," she said. She said business is down nearly 50% compared to the same time last year.

Amy Becker of Becker’s Best Shoes is seeing the same stats. She said even though it's only been a few days, every day is crucial for small businesses.

"We still have to pay the rent. We still have bills," she said.

Restaurants also dealing with boil water notice

Restaurants and homeowners have been under a boil water notice since the flooding event. For restaurants, that means chefs are having to cook and clean with bottles water, an unexpected additional expense when profits are already down or being hit hard.

5 customers

"We've had quite a few cancelations," said Stevie Solanick, the general manager of Pisces Rising. "I think a lot of people are afraid of the news and not knowing where to go and how to get here."

"I think I had like five customers all day," said Lyndsey Hodges, a manager at Butcher’s Nook. "With the big road closed, it's been hard."

"While repairs continue along a section of Donnelly Street, there are multiple access points into downtown. Visitors are encouraged to use alternate routes to support local, eat local, and explore local. The City appreciates the community’s continued support in helping share that Mount Dora remains fully open, active, and ready to welcome visitors," the city said in a news release.