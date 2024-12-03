Mount Dora residents anxiously awaiting 'odor study' results amid fears of declining health, home values

Leaders and residents of Mount Dora are anxiously awaiting the results of a 180-day "odor study" in hopes of locating the source of a stinky smell blanketing some areas of the city.

The sulfur-like stench isn’t new, and according to residents, it's progressively gotten worse over the last few months.

"It’s really, really nauseating; rotten eggs… just that putrid smell, said Ellen Westerholm. "The smell is really getting to be a problem… and it’s getting worse."

Westerholm noted several homes in her neighborhood are up for sale, and she worries the smell will stop sales.

"We have a beautiful neighborhood, and the smell really turns people off," Westerholm said. "I don’t want it to affect our neighborhood, our housing prices and stuff. We have a beautiful neighborhood."

During a city council meeting on Dec. 3, Rob Ali said he regrets buying his Sullivan Ranch home. Ali closed on his house three months ago and can’t escape the foul odor.

"It smells really, really bad," Ali said. "Usually, it seeps in about 3 or 4 in the morning, so you wake up with that in the morning, and it’s just gross."

Aside from the constant smell, others worry it may have health impacts. David Quinn said some of his neighbors have conducted their own air studies.

"The results as they’re relayed to us are that some of the toxic levels are exceeding standards," Quinn said. "It really gets oppressive, and I have difficulties breathing on some nights."

And not unlike most stinky smells, Quinn’s brother, Patrick, said no one wants to claim it.

"It’s been a lot of finger pointing, Patrick Quinn said. "It’s the dump… it’s the mushroom farm – which doesn’t even exist anymore."

Right now, the city is focusing their investigation on wastewater treatment plant 2. They are monitoring air quality and gas levels, according to Mount Dora Utilities Director Andrew Marsian.

"We’re currently installing a BIOREM odor device at wastewater 2 that will essentially be our 4th device to do everything we can to make sure our hydrogen sulfide and our numbers are down where they should be," Marsian said.

Recent readings from those devices, Marsian said, read at near undetectable levels.

"If it’s not coming from our sewer plant, we need to figure out how to find the actual source," said newly elected Mount Dora Mayor James Homich.

The 180-day ‘odor study’ conducted by Kimley-Horn wrapped up mid-November. Results were expected to be ready for Tuesday’s council meeting but weren’t, said Marsian. According to Marsian, he is confident the study will pinpoint the source of the stink.

The Quinn brothers aren’t so sure.

"I think there’s been a study done for two years now, off and on by different groups," said David Quinn.

"Several different studies at this point, I’m not sure another study is going to change anything," added Patrick Quinn. "Let’s act on the info we already have."

Results from the study could be ready by the next city council meeting, which is scheduled for Dec. 17. It’s the last city council meeting of the year.

