2 men accused of using fake bills at Mount Dora Hobby Lobby; Have you seen them?

Mount Dora police are attempting to identify two men accused of using counterfeit bills in a store.

The Mount Dora Police Department said that the two men gave a counterfeit $100 bill at Hobby Lobby at 16800 US Hwy 441 on Wednesday, May 8.

Both men purchased merchandise and received change from the transaction.

Police in Mount Dora are attempting to identify two individuals who are using counterfeit bills in stores. (Credit: Mount Dora Police Department)

Anyone with information on these men or the incident is urged to contact the Mount Dora Police Department at (352)-735-7130.